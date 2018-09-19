BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A prison inmate who’s become known for his art while serving a potential life sentence for a murder he says he didn’t commit is set to appear in court in a bid for release.

A hearing in Valentino Dixon’s case is scheduled for Wednesday in Erie County Court.

Dixon’s lawyer, Donald Thompson, is arguing to have his conviction in the 1991 shooting death of Torriano Jackson set aside. Among reasons, he cites the confession of another man now serving time for a different shooting.

Dixon’s maintained his innocence from the start.

While in prison, Dixon has rekindled his childhood talent for drawing, creating vivid colored pencil landscapes, including of golf courses he’s seen only in pictures. Stories about him in Golf Digest magazine have helped bring attention to his case.





