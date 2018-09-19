Those looking to take a more personal stake in trying to stop President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee now have an avenue of direct action — they can donate online to his accuser.

Several online fundraising campaigns have popped up in the last day looking to assist Christine Blasey Ford with security expenses through GoFundMe pages.

One campaign, which says it’s being run out of California by “Team Christine Blasey Ford,” says the money will be used to fight back against “the right wing smear machine” and help defray costs of security she’s had to hire.

That campaign has a goal of $50,000, and was nearing $35,000 in pledges as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Meanwhile a Washington lawyer and professor at Georgetown University is running a $100,000 campaign, also aimed at helping defray security costs. It exceeded its goal Wednesday afternoon.

Heidi Feldman, the organizer of that effort, said she doesn’t know Ms. Blasey Ford, but said she’s been in contact with her legal team and will make sure the money gets to her.





