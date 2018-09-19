ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) - Paraguayan authorities say they have suspended three judges who gave a priest convicted of abusing a 14-year-old a minor sentence.

A report by a special jury in charge of the prosecution of magistrates said Wednesday that judges Fabian Iglesias, Nelio Prieto and Blas Zorrilla will not be able to continue in their posts while their decision is investigated.

The judges last month found the Rev. Felix Miranda guilty of the sexual abuse of a minor. But they only gave the priest a suspended two-year jail sentence and a $800 fine, saying the evidence was thin.

A prosecutor then filed a complaint against the judges.

The case against Miranda emerged in 2006 when the victim’s mother complained to Paraguay’s bishops’ conference and then turned to secular authorities.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.