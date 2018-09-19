NEWBURGH, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York say a man suspected of raping a woman at gunpoint has been taken into custody at a hospital after he eluded police.

City of Newburgh police say 35-year-old Andre Sims was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with felony rape. He will be arraigned Wednesday. It wasn’t clear if he had a lawyer yet.

Sims slipped away after abandoning his crashed vehicle following a police chase Monday night. According to authorities, the victim told police she was sexually assaulted at gunpoint by Sims at an apartment complex before he fled earlier that night.

He was taken into custody at a Westchester County hospital Tuesday.

Police haven’t located the handgun. The investigation is continuing.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.