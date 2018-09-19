BELLEVUE, Pa. (AP) - Police in western Pennsylvania say a man has been critically injured in a shooting.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday in Bellevue. Police say the 35-year-old victim was shot multiple times. He was rushed to Allegheny General Hospital where he’s listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been reported. An investigation continues.





