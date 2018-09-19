GENESEO, N.Y. (AP) - Law enforcement agencies are searching for the body of a North Carolina fugitive who hasn’t been seen since he fled a traffic stop in western New York earlier this summer.

State police, Livingston County sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Marshals are searching areas along Route 63 in Geneseo (jen-uh-SEE’-oh) Wednesday for the remains of 49-year-old David Clyde Morgan of Wilmington.

Authorities say he and his girlfriend were traveling in a stolen car when they were pulled over July 18 in Geneseo, 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Rochester.

Officials say Morgan pointed a handgun at a Geneseo police officer before running into a cornfield. His girlfriend was captured.

Extensive searches conducted after the incident failed to turn up any sign of Morgan. Authorities say he may have killed himself in the woods.





