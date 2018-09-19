Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday blamed the Obama administration for crime increases in Chicago in other large cities, saying the deals the Justice Department cut ended up tying the hands of police officers.

Mr. Sessions said his predecessors at the department pushed “disastrous” consent decrees with communities, putting new restrictions on how police could carry out their duties.

Nowhere was that more apparent, he said, than in Chicago, where the police department signed an agreement with the American Civil Liberties Union and “radical activists” which took effect in 2016 — and the murder rate soared.

He said 65 people were murdered that year in the city, compared to an average of 454 people a year over the decade before the consent decree was adopted.

“That means 311 Chicagoans — friends, neighbors, moms, dads — were killed in 2016 who might still be alive if the murder rate stayed at the 10-year average,” Mr. Sessions said.

The remarks were part of a surprise visit Mr. Sessions’ made to the Chicago Police Department to study how it uses technology to fight crime.

Mr. Sessions has long been a critic of consent decrees. Last year, he ordered the Justice Department to review all existing consent decrees between local police departments and the federal government.

Chicago is not the only city to be impacted by a consent decree, the attorney general said. Since a consent decree was adopted in Baltimore, following the death of Freddie Gray in the back of a police van, homicides in that city have increased by 62.5 percent, Mr. Sessions said. In addition, rapes more than tripled and car theft and aggravated assault went up by a third, according to the attorney general.

“The proof is in,” Mr. Sessions said. “It can no longer be denied: disrespect and lack of support for police officers has real world consequences.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.