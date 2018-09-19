LESTER, Ala. (AP) - A sheriff says two women have been found stabbed to death at a home in northern Alabama and a female relative is the suspect.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets the women were found dead in a home near Lester around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Their names have not been released.

The sheriff’s office said a suspect was taken to Huntsville Hospital with stab wounds that appear to have been self-inflicted. The suspect’s name has not been released.

Sheriff Mike Blakely says a woman went to her mother’s house and stabbed mother and the suspect’s sister.

Investigators have not released a motive for the stabbings.





