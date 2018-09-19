RENFREW, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania state police say troopers shot and wounded a man armed with a rifle who was making threats to himself, neighbors and police.

The shooting occurred shortly before noon Tuesday when law enforcement officers responded to a mental health call at a home near Renfrew. Troopers tried to talk to the man on the phone, but they say he refused to cooperate.

Authorities say the man eventually lifted his rifle and was shot by at least one trooper. He was flown to a hospital, but his name and further details on his condition have not been disclosed.

No troopers were injured in the incident.

It wasn’t clear why the man was armed or if anyone else was at the home at the time.





