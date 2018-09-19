LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on a University of Kentucky student charged with DUI and suspended from school after the death of a 4-year-old who was hit by the student’s car (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

A national fraternity has revoked the charter of its University of Kentucky chapter after the death of a 4-year-old boy who was hit by a student’s car.

Alpha Tau Omega in Indianapolis said in a statement Wednesday that it investigated the matter and closed the chapter because of violations of the fraternity’s health and safety policy.

News outlets report 18-year-old Jacob Heil’s attorney entered a plea of not guilty for Heil on Wednesday. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Heil’s lawyer, Christopher Spedding, said Heil is “despondent” over the child’s death. Spedding also said portable breath tests are unreliable and blood tests results may not be known for months.

Marco Lee Shemwell died Monday, two days after he was hit near the football stadium in Lexington during Kentucky’s game against Murray State.

UK suspended Heil and the fraternity pending investigations.

___

3:40 p.m.

A University of Kentucky freshman charged with DUI in a crash that killed a child has pleaded not guilty.

News outlets report 18-year-old Jacob Heil wasn’t required to appear in court Wednesday because his charge is a misdemeanor. Heil’s attorney Chris Spedding entered the plea. Spedding declined to comment.

Four-year-old Marco Lee Shemwell died Monday, two days after he was hit near the football stadium during Kentucky’s win against Murray State.

A police report filed in court said Heil had a blood alcohol level of .051, over the legal limit for people younger than 21. Police say Marco had been waiting with his family to cross the street.

University President Eli Capilouto said Heil and the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity he pledged are suspended pending investigations.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.