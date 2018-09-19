TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a Tucson man has been convicted in a hit-and-run crash that killed a skateboarder last year.

Pima County prosecutors say David Martinez-Campa was found guilty of leaving the scene of an accident after causing serious physical injury or death and tampering with evidence.

His sentencing is scheduled for November.

Martinez-Campa was accused of hitting 21-year-old Michael Hartman with his car in February 2017 and then fleeing the scene.

Hartman died of his injuries about a week later.

The Arizona Daily Star reports police received a tip from a neighbor after the accident and located Martinez-Campa, who turned himself in.

Prosecutors say Martinez-Campa was charged with tampering with evidence for removing the damaged parts from the car with help from a mechanic friend and buying replacement parts online.





