BASKETBALL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Elton Brand is in charge of the Philadelphia 76ers.

A person familiar with the situation says the Sixers have made Brand their new general manager, replacing Bryan Colangelo. Colangelo resigned in June as the 76ers’ president of basketball operations after what an investigation concluded was “careless and in some instances reckless” sharing of sensitive team information on Twitter.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the move had not been officially announced. Brand is expected to be introduced at a news conference on Thursday.

Brand had worked for the Sixers as vice president of operations and also served as the general manager of the Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers’ G League affiliate.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Jim Calhoun has officially been named the head coach at Division III University of Saint Joseph in Connecticut.

The Hall of Famer had already announced he would be taking the job and has been working for a year to establish a men’s basketball program at the small Catholic university, which was an all-women’s school until this school year.

Calhoun also has continued to serve in an advisory role at UConn, where he served as coach for 26 seasons and led the Huskies to three of their four national titles before retiring in 2012.

The 76-year-old will return to the sidelines with a career record of 873-380 when the Blue Jays open the season on Nov. 9 against William Paterson University.

PRO FOOTBALL

A group of Pro Football Hall of Famers led by Eric Dickerson is demanding health insurance coverage and a share of NFL revenues or else those former players will boycott the induction ceremonies.

In a letter sent to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith and Hall of Fame President David Baker - and obtained by The Associated Press - 21 Hall of Fame members cited themselves as “integral to the creation of the modern NFL, which in 2017 generated $14 billion in revenue.”

Among the signees were Dickerson, who is listed as chairman of the newly created Hall of Fame Board the group has formed, Jim Brown, Joe Namath, Lawrence Taylor, and Sarah White, the widow of Reggie White.

HURRICANE RELIEF

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Michael Jordan is donating $2 million dollars to assist residents affected by Hurricane Florence.

The former NBA star says the destruction caused by Hurricane Florence to his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina, prompted him to act quickly.

Jordan told The Associated Press on Tuesday that “I felt like I had to act in a sense that this is my home.”

The six-time NBA champion and Charlotte Hornets owner contributed $1 million each to the American Red Cross and the Foundation For The Carolinas’ Hurricane Florence Response Fund.

TENNIS

The chair umpire who climbed out of his seat to talk with Nick Kyrgios during a U.S. Open match was suspended for two tournaments by the ATP.

Mohamed Lahyani will not officiate at his next two scheduled events - the China Open in Beijing, which starts on Oct. 1, and the Shanghai Masters the following week, the men’s tour said in a statement Tuesday.

The ATP says Layhani’s actions during Kyrgios’ second-round victory over Pierre-Hugues Herbert at Flushing Meadows on Aug. 30 were “deemed to have compromised the impartiality that is required of an official.”

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Texas Rangers are making a Sounds decision by moving their Triple-A affiliation to Nashville.

The Rangers and Triple-A Nashville Sounds announced Tuesday that the organizations have entered into a four-year player development contract through the 2022 season.

That announcement came a day after the Rangers said their eight-year affiliation with the Round Rock Express was ending. The team in suburban Austin, Texas, is owned in part by Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan, and is expected to become Houston’s Triple-A team.

SOCCER

American defender Oguchi Onyewu is retiring from soccer, a year after he was released by Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union.

The 36-year-old center back had six goals in 69 international appearances from 2004-14.

A native of Olney, Maryland, he played for Metz, La Louviere, Standard Liege, Newcastle, AC Milan, Twente, Sporting Lisbon, Malaga, Sheffield Wednesday and Philadelphia.

Two weeks after making his Milan debut in a Champions League match on Sept. 30, 2009, he ruptured the patellar tendon in his left knee while playing for the U.S. in a World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica. He didn’t play for Milan again. He got into a fight with Zlatan Ibrahimovic during training in November 2010 and was lent to Twente the following January.

Onyewu announced his retirement Monday on Twitter and Instagram .

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) - South America’s soccer confederation Conmebol has announced that the historic Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro will host the Copa America final next July.

Conmebol also said Tuesday that Sao Paulo FC’s Morumbi stadium will host the opener on June 14.

The semifinals will be played in Porto Alegre’s Arena do Gremio and Belo Horizonte’s Mineirao, where Brazil was crushed 7-1 by Germany in the 2014 World Cup semifinal.

The other two stadiums to be used in the tournament are Palmeiras’ Alianz Parque, also in Sao Paulo, and Salvador’s Arena Fonte Nova.

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - Members of a southeastern New Mexico high school soccer team raped a young teammate, recorded the sexual assault of another player and subjected other players to violent sexual acts as part of hazing, according to a federal lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque by a parent of a player alleges her son was raped by Hobbs High School soccer teammates in 2016 shortly after another player was sexually assaulted on a bus, the Hobbs News-Sun reported .

The lawsuit alleges a video showed soccer players sexually assaulting a boy two years ago and that a coach told players to delete the cellphone video.

Hobbs Municipal Schools Superintendent T.J. Parks declined to comment on the lawsuit. But he said this month the district was investigating alleged player misconduct within the boys’ soccer program.





