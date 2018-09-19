OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma City man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for a child pornography charge and for falsely reporting to authorities that his ex-wife wanted to blow up a county courthouse.

Federal prosecutors say 35-year-old Robert Shane Apgar was sentenced Tuesday to 235 months in prison after pleading guilty to the charges last year. Prosecutors say he’ll also be required to register as a sex offender.

A federal grand jury indictment alleged Apgar anonymously reported a bomb threat to the Grady County courthouse and implicated his ex-wife. Apgar admitted in court papers that he made the threat “to try to get my ex-wife in trouble.”

Prosecutors say investigators found the child pornography after executing a search warrant at the home where Apgar was living.





