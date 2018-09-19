DRAPER, Utah — As one of her kidnappers was released from prison, Elizabeth Smart called for people to watch over friends and family members.

An Instagram post early Wednesday by Smart urged her supporters to watch out for “anyone who would seek to hurt or take advantage.”

Smart said she’s grateful for the support she received during her “roller coaster of emotion” after the surprise announcement that Wanda Barzee would be released from prison years earlier than expected.

Smart told reporters last week she was worried that Barzee remains a threat, something the woman’s lawyer denies.

Smart did not immediately speak out publicly after Barzee was released.

She is scheduled to make a planned speech at Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania later in the day.





