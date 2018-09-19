FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) - A woman accused of starting a fire at the central New Jersey townhouse where she lives must remain jailed pending her trial.

A state superior court judge ruled Tuesday that 20-year-old Suzanne Demo poses a risk to the public. She’s charged with aggravated arson, assault with a deadly weapon and animal cruelty in the Sept. 9 blaze that severely damaged the home and killed two pets.

Monmouth County prosecutors say Demo was angry that her father refused to give her $50, and she responded by setting her bedroom in her family’s Marlboro townhouse on fire.

Demo’s attorney says his client has a history of addiction and she wants to go into rehabilitation.

Her attorney says “when she’s sober, she’s a fine person.”





