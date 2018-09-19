WELLINGTON, Kan. (AP) - A 29-year-old Kansas woman who was arrested after her boyfriend was stabbed to death has been released from jail after she claimed the killing was self-defense.

Sumner County Kerwin Spencer says Ashley Pearson was arrested on suspicion of murder after her boyfriend, 25-year-old Kyle Hill, died Saturday morning at a home the two shared.

Spencer says Pearson gave a statement two days later saying she acted in self-defense. He said Wednesday the investigation is continuing but her story fits the definition of self-defense under Kansas law.

No further information was released.

Kansas corrections records show Hill had convictions in 2013 of criminal threat, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.