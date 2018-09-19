BURIEN, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a woman was killed in a shooting outside a health clinic south of Seattle in Burien.
The King County Sheriff’s Office says the 51-year-old woman was working at a chiropractic office Wednesday afternoon when people fired from a vehicle.
The sheriff’s office says the suspects were trying to hit a man who was walking on the sidewalk. That person was not hit and is cooperating with authorities.
The sheriff’s office says the suspects fled in a vehicle.
