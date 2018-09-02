PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - A woman who ran over and killed a Kitsap County man who was out for his regular morning walk has been sentenced to three years in prison.

The Kitsap Sun reports that 29-year-old Ali Rochelle Giannini was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to hit-and-run resulting in the death of 61-year-old Michael Dale Keaton in July. She told investigators she fell asleep, hit something and kept driving.

In a letter to Kitsap County Superior Court Judge Jennifer Forbes, Giannini said she was sorry for what she had done. She called it a “tragic accident,” and said she is engaging in church, Narcotics Anonymous, Alcoholics Anonymous and healthy relationships so that she can be there for her now 3-month-old daughter when she gets out of prison.





