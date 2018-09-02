RENO, Nev. (AP) - Authorities in northern Nevada say an apparent aircraft crash ignited a wildfire on a mountainside south of Reno.

The type of aircraft was not immediately known.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District spokesman Adam Mayberry says the fire was reported about 1:40 p.m. Sunday in the Slide Mountain area of the Mount Rose Wilderness.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports that Washoe County sheriff’s officials began a rescue operation and that state and federal firefighters were also headed to the scene.

A Reno-Tahoe International Airport official says there was no immediate information about an inbound or outbound commercial aircraft being lost on radar.

He says the crash area near Bowers Mansion is popular for gliders and small recreational aircraft.

An official at Carson City Airport did not immediately respond to messages.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.