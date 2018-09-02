ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - An Arlington police officer fatally shot a motorist who started rolling up his windows and driving away from a traffic stop with the officer’s arm inside.

Arlington police say the sport utility vehicle driven by 24-year-old Terry Oshae and carrying a passenger was pulled over Saturday for a registration violation and officers then smelled marijuana.

The officer standing on the passenger’s side reached into the vehicle as the driver began rolling up the windows and starting the vehicle. Police say the officer shot Oshae as he drove away with the officer still on the side. The officer then fell onto the pavement. The officer was treated for minor injuries at the hospital and released.

Police say items found in the SUV included a pound of marijuana and a handgun.





