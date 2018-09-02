The Florida governor’s race showed no signs of cooling down Sunday as Democrat Andrew Gillum warned Republican Ron DeSantis not to “weaponize race,” while Mr. DeSantis accused his opponent of wanting to “turn Florida into Venezuela.”

“I want to make Florida even better than it is,” Mr. DeSantis told WFLA AM 970 radio talk-show host John Catsimatidis. “He wants to turn Florida into Venezuela.”

The high-profile contest has been billed as a contest of polar opposites, pitting the right-wing, Trump-backed Republican congressman against Mr. Gillum, the left-wing Tallahassee mayor supported by Sen. Bernard Sanders, Vermont independent.

Mr. DeSantis has moved to focus on his opponent’s platform after a disastrous week in which he was vilified for using the phrase “monkey this up” to refer to Mr. Gillum’s policies. The congressman has denied that he was referring to race — Mr. Gillum is black — while the mayor blasted the comment.

“I do find it deeply regrettable,” Mr. Gillum said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I mean, on the day right after I secured the Democratic nomination, we had to deal with some of the dog whistles directly from my opponent.”

Does he believe Mr. DeSantis is a racist? “I have not called him a racist,” said Mr. Gillum on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“What I don’t want this race to turn into is a race of name-calling,” Mr. Gillum said. “I want to make sure that we don’t racialize and, frankly, weaponize race as a part of this process, which is why I have called on my opponent to really work to rise above some of these things.”

Fueling the racism issue were robocalls made Friday by an Idaho-based white-supremacist group against Mr. Gillum, which the DeSantis campaign condemned as “absolutely appalling and disgusting.”

“I’m pleased to see them decry those robocalls,” said Mr. Gillum. “But it’s also important that Ron DeSantis take control and ownership of his own rhetoric and words. Because we already know that, given the highly sensitized nation that we now find ourselves, that people take their cues.”

Mr. DeSantis, meanwhile, warned that Mr. Gillum’s policies, including raising the corporate tax rate by 40 percent to pay for a Medicare-for-all system, would destroy Florida’s economy.

“He’s on the far-left socialist fringe,” said Mr. DeSantis. “He’s a Bernie Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez type of candidate. He wants to raise taxes in Florida 40 percent. He wants a single-payer health care system in Florida, which would bankrupt the state.”

Mr. Gillum, meanwhile, pledged not to raise taxes on “everyday working Floridians,” but said corporations could afford it, given their windfall under the “Trump tax scam.”

“We’re not asking for all of it. We simply said, we believe that we ought to bring a billion of that money back into the state’s government,” said Mr. Gillum.

Mr. DeSantis warned that electing Mr. Gillum also would result in a dramatic decline in investment: “It’s the equivalent of just shooting ourselves in the foot as a state.”

“I think Florida’s a great place to be, to live, to do business, to retire,” said Mr. DeSantis. “We need to build off the success Florida has enjoyed, and if you have a guy like this, enacting a Socialist-style agenda, that’s going to absolutely destroy all the progress that Florida has made.”





