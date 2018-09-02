President Trump on Sunday praised Tiger Woods, saying the pro golfer showed “great class” by not taking the bait when a reporter prodded him to criticize the president.

Mr. Trump also applauded other black celebrities who have stood up for him, and he touted the record-low unemployment rate for minorities during his presidency.

“Tiger Woods showed great class in the way he answered the question about the Office of the Presidency and me. Now they say the so-called ‘left’ is angry at him. So sad, but the ‘center & right’ loves Tiger, Kanye, George Foreman, Jim Brown & so many other greats, even more,” the president tweeted.

Mr. Woods, who has golfed with Mr. Trump, was pressed at a tournament last week in New Jersey about his views on the president.

A reporters asked how Mr. Woods felt about “a lot of people, especially immigrants” feeling threaten by Mr. Trump.

“He’s the president of the United States,” replied Mr. Woods. “You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.”

Mr. Woods also has golfed with every president since Ronald Reagan except George W. Bush.

Mr. Trump, who is often accused by his political foes of fueling racism, said his administration has been good for minorities, including the historically low 6.6 percent unemployment rate for blacks.

“The fact is that African/American unemployment is now the lowest in the history of our country. Same with Asian, Hispanic and almost every other group,” he tweeted. “The Democrats have been all talk and no action. My Administration has already produced like no other, and everyone sees it!”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.