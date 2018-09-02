Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Sunday she regrets Senate Democrats eliminating the filibuster for most judicial nominees in 2013, saying she would support bringing it back if Democrats retake the Senate in November.

“I would prefer to bring it back,” the Minnesota Democrat said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “But we are where we are and now I don’t think anyone’s going to want to hamstring themselves.”

Her comments came with Republicans moving to approve the nomination of U.S. District Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court following the July 31 retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Senate Democrats invoked the “nuclear option” five years ago under then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, eliminating the 60-vote threshold to break filibusters on most judicial and executive nominees.

“I don’t think we should have made that change when we look back at it, but it happened because we were so frustrated because President Obama wasn’t able to get his nominees, but I think we would have been in a better place now,” said Mr. Klobuchar, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Last year, Senate Republicans eliminated the exception for Supreme Court nominees, which made it impossible for Democrats alone to block the confirmation of then-federal appellate Judge Neil Gorsuch to the high court.

Republicans hold a 50-49 majority in the Senate with the Aug. 25 death of Sen. John McCain, Arizona Republican, meaning the GOP has the votes to confirm Judge Kavanaugh on a party-line vote.

Ms. Klobuchar was elected to the Senate in 2006.





