HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A shooting at a house party in Connecticut’s capital has left two men dead and another wounded.

Hartford police say it appears about two dozen shots were fired outside the home on Hillside Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say a 28-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were transferred to Hartford Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead.

They say a 24-year-old man was shot once, but is expected to survive.

The names of the victims have not been released and no arrests had been made early Sunday. Police say they believe the victims were targeted by the shooter or shooters.

Police say the city’s shot spotter system was activated twice, recording 10 shots the first time and 12 more a short while later.





