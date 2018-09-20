LOS ANGELES (AP) - Homicide detectives are investigating the scene of a gunbattle that wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and left a suspect dead.

The shooting occurred Wednesday evening in Salazar Park in East Los Angeles after a report of someone in a car pointing a gun at people led deputies to begin tailing a suspect vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Department says the vehicle fled into the park, abruptly stopped and one person jumped out and opened fire. Two deputies went down and other deputies returned fire.

One suspect is dead at the scene, another was taken to a hospital and a third is in custody.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell said late Wednesday the two deputies who were hit were in serious but stable condition and their wounds were not life-threatening.





