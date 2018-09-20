LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a man and woman in a vehicle were shot in a possible drive-by in Lynnwood.
KCPQ reports the shooting took place at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The man and woman in the vehicle sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center. An 18-year-old woman was shot in the neck and was listed in critical condition. A man in his 20s was shot in the arm. Authorities say the victims may have known the assailants.
A second shooting was reported a few hours later. Police say a man was out looking for his dog when he was shot in the back. The victim sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Officers don’t believe the two shootings are related.
