CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say a baby and a 13-year-old girl are among four people wounded in a shooting following an apparent argument between people in two vehicles.

Deputy Chief Kevin Ryan says the argument began Wednesday night about 1½ miles (2.4 kilometers) from the site of the shooting in the city’s South Loop neighborhood. Police say a person wearing a ski mask got out of a van or SUV and opened fire on a car.

The 6-month-old boy was shot in the abdomen and the girl was shot in the shoulder. They’re hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Police say a 37-year-old woman had a knee wound and a 27-year-old man, who may have been the attack’s target, had a graze wound.

Ryan says the shooting doesn’t appear to be random.





