FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man accused of leaving a young pit bull mix to drown in a cage at water’s edge in a rising tide has been freed from jail pending his trial on animal cruelty charges.

Aaron Davis was freed Wednesday, a day after a state appellate court ordered his release. That overturned a lower court ruling that said the 34-year-old Long Branch man should remain jailed until his trial.

A judiciary spokeswoman says the appellate court’s ruling was sealed, so it’s not known why the judges overturned the decision.

A person walking their dog in Veterans Memorial Park in Highlands spotted the small dog cowering in the cage on July 31 and rescued it.

Prosecutors say Davis wanted revenge against his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, who gave her the dog.





