BRYANT, Ark. (AP) - Police in central Arkansas say an 18-year-old high school student has been arrested for trying to kill a classmate in the parking lot of Bryant High School.

Police Sgt. Todd Crowson says the 18-year-old male was questioned and arrested Tuesday after being seen on video grabbing and choking a 17-year-old girl until she fell to the ground.

School officials then arrived and the girl was taken for medical treatment. Her condition was not released.

Crowson said the 18-year-old is being held on an attempted murder warrant. Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.