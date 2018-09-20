Family members of Christine Blasey Ford published a letter supporting her character Thursday, five days after she publicly detailed her allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Her niece, Bridgit Mendler, known for her roles in Disney Channel’s “Good Luck Charlie” and NBC’s “Undateable,” took to Twitter to share the letter, urging people to “please remember” her aunt’s “humanity.”

Dr Christine Blasey Ford, or Aunt Chrissy as I know her is the person who patiently helped me with my college application, she was the first to give me a hug when I saw my family on vacation. Please remember her humanity. This is a message from our family #DearProfessorFordpic.twitter.com/p9Ptc6zIZv — Bridgit Mendler (@bridgitmendler) September 20, 2018

The letter described Ms. Ford as a devoted family member and colleague that “can be counted on in any kind of difficulty.”

“We believe that Chrissy has acted bravely by voicing her experiences from the past, and we know how difficult this is for her,” the letter read. “We ask that her decision to share a private and difficult recollection be treated seriously and respectfully, and we ask that you please make every effect to respect Chrissy’s and our family’s privacy as this issue is investigated.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.