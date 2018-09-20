DENVER (AP) - Colorado police say they have arrested a man in connection with a woman’s 1988 murder, a crime investigators believe the man committed at the age of 15.

James Edward Papol was arrested Thursday in Pueblo and faces murder charges for the June 5, 1988 death of 24-year-old Mary Lynne Vialpando.

The 46-year-old is being held without bond. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.

According to police, Vialpando argued with her husband after returning home from a wedding and ran away. Her body was found in an alley the next morning. She had been stabbed, sexually assaulted and beaten.

It’s not clear what led to Papol’s arrest.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey indicated that DNA testing was involved. Officials would not answer questions Thursday about the case.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.