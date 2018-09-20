LYNCHBURG — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Corey Stewart on Thursday said that “it’s time to vote” on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh and that Americans want to move forward.

Mr. Stewart, who is challenging Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine in Virginia, said he found the timing of the allegations of sexual assault against Judge Kavanaugh “highly suspect.”

“I think it’s time to vote,” Mr. Stewart said. “It’s become a circus up there.”

“Americans want to move on,” he said.

He also said he’d welcome a new balance on the U.S. Supreme Court that would lead to the Roe v. Wade decision protecting women’s right to have an abortion getting overturned, saying the decision was “wrongly decided.”

Christine Blasey Ford, a California professor, recently came forward to allege that Judge Kavanaugh tried to force himself on her at a party more than three decades ago when they were both in high school.

Judge Kavanaugh has steadfastly denied the charges and confirmed that he will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee at a scheduled hearing on Monday.

Attorneys for Ms. Ford have said she might be willing to testify before the judiciary committee sometime next week if certain conditions are met.

Mr. Kaine had already announced his opposition to Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination in early September, before the allegations surfaced publicly, saying he didn’t think the judge could be counted on to serve as an “independent check” on the president and that he wasn’t sure the judge would uphold other judicial precedents like Roe v. Wade.

Mr. Stewart was appearing here at a town hall hosted by Liberty University, one of the largest Christian universities in the country.

He and Mr. Kaine are appearing back-to-back at the hour-long event.





