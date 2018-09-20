RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) - Two correctional officers in South Carolina are accused of smuggling drugs including cocaine and synthetic marijuana into a prison.

News outlets report Shavonia Shara Glaze and Amanda Nicole Wells were arrested this week on charges including furnishing or attempting to furnish contraband to a prisoner.

Warrants for the Ridgeland Correctional Institution correctional officers say Wells was attempting to smuggle LSD and the synthetic marijuana into the prison while Glaze had cocaine.

It’s unclear if either of the women have a lawyer who can comment.





