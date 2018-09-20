MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A man charged with abducting and killing a Vermont supermarket worker nearly two decades ago is expected to plead guilty and avoid the death penalty.

Donald Fell was convicted in 2005 and sentenced to death under federal law for the 2000 kidnapping and killing of Terry King, a Rutland supermarket worker. The conviction was later thrown out due to juror misconduct. He was facing an upcoming retrial in the death penalty case.

A plea agreement filed in federal court says he has agreed to plead guilty and will be sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors say Fell, now 38, and friend Robert Lee killed Fell’s mother and her friend and then abducted and killed King. Lee hanged himself in prison.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.