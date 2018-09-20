NEW YORK (AP) - An 88-year-old woman has been given conditional discharge after pleading guilty to reckless endangerment in a crash that killed a 17-year-old honors student in Queens.

As part of the plead deal announced Thursday, Sheila Kahn-Prager, of Queens, promised to surrender her license and help the victim’s family push for mandatory retesting of seniors by the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles.

Madeline Sershen was walking in the crosswalk when she was fatally struck in June by the elderly driver who had just gone through a red light. Kahn-Prager told police she didn’t see the red light or the victim.

Following the teen’s death, an online petition garnered more than 20,000 signatures urging the state DMV to mandate that all drivers 80 years and older be retested every two years.





