DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A former campaign treasurer for a Des Moines legislator has been charged with stealing more than $7,000 in campaign donations.

Polk County court records say 47-year-old Falecia Mtayari, of Des Moines, is charged with theft, fraudulent practice and unlawful transfer of campaign funds. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for Mtayari.

The records say Mtayari admitted writing checks and withdrawing cash from the account of Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines, a Democrat who represents north-central Des Moines‘ District 32 in the Iowa House of Representatives.

Gaines reported the theft in November.





