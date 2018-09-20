SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities in upstate New York say they’ve charged a fifth person in the double homicide at a Chili’s restaurant over the weekend.

Police in the town of DeWitt say 29-year-old Jerome Pinkard, of Syracuse, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with criminal sale of a firearm. Syracuse.com reports investigators determined Pinkard sold the gun used to kill 29-year-old Kris Hicks and 37-year-old Stephen Gudknecht.

Officials say the two men were killed by 32-year-old William Wood Jr., a former employee who stole around $900 from the restaurant following the shooting early Saturday morning. Wood was captured the next day in Fulton. He’s charged with first-degree murder and robbery.

Police are continuing the investigation.

It couldn’t immediately be learned from DeWitt Town Court officials if Pinkard has a lawyer.





