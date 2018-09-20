HONOLULU (AP) - A Hawaii man accused of a deadly shooting outside a Honolulu shopping center on Christmas Day has been found guilty.

A jury found 22-year-old Dae Han Moon guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder and firearms charges in the death of 20-year-old Stevie Feliciano in 2016.

Authorities say Moon shot Feliciano in the back of the head following a fight inside the parking garage of Ala Moana Center. Feliciano died a few days later.

Defense attorney Victor Bakke claimed the gun went off accidentally when Moon used it to hit Feliciano on the head.

Prosecutors say the defense’s explanation was “factually impossible.”

Moon is scheduled to be sentenced in December.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.