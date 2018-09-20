CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) - A federal judge sternly lectured a former Lake County Sheriff’s Department official for dishonesty before sentencing him to two years of probation for lying to the FBI.

U.S. District Court Judge James Moody berated Dan Murchek on Wednesday and told him he’d “be remembered as a crook.”

Moody then sentenced the 57-year-old former Lake County deputy chief to two years of probation and fined him $3,500. Murchek had pleaded guilty in May to lying to the FBI for denying that he’d received an illegal $500 campaign donation.

He’s the fifth person convicted in connection with a federal probe of influence peddling within local government over towing contracts.

Those five include former Lake County Sheriff John Buncich, who’s serving a 188-month sentence for soliciting and receiving bribes from towing firms.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.