WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man is facing attempted murder charges after authorities say he stabbed a tow truck driver who struck and killed his mother.

The Middlesex district attorney’s office says 38-year-old Philip Horner faces arraignment Thursday in Waltham District Court.

Police say 68-year-old Benita Horner, of Belmont, was struck as she crossed a Watertown street late Wednesday morning. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Philip Horner stabbed the 60-year-old driver multiple times in the torso. The unnamed driver remained in the hospital Thursday.

Authorities did not disclose the relationship between Philip and Benita Horner but witnesses say Philip Horner shouted “You killed my mom!” after the accident while the driver said “I didn’t see her!”

It could not immediately be determined if Philip Horner had a lawyer.





