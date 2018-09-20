Firefighters in the nation’s capital got a helping hand during a raging apartment fire this week when a slew of U.S. Marines saw the flames.

Selfless service was on display Wednesday when locals captured video of Marines sprinting to a two-alarm fire on 900 5th St SE. Their bravery was welcomed by firefighters during the evacuation of senior residents at the Arthur Capper Senior Public Housing building.

“Some of the rescues made by #DCsBravest with the help of neighbors, @DCPoliceDept and others during the early stages of the 5th Street Fire,” D.C. Fire and EMS tweeted Wednesday. “A shoutout to the @USMC members who also raced to assist in the evacuation. Semper Fi!”

“Thank you @USMC,” added Mayor Muriel Bowser. “It’s incredibly moving to see such brave acts at such important times.”

Marines from 8 and I running towards the fire raging in SE DC. pic.twitter.com/4vSKsuyTGo — Lyndsey Medsker (@lmedsker) September 19, 2018

“We had four transports to local hospitals,” D.C. Fire Chief Milton Douglas said at a press conference, ABC News reported.

The Facebook page of Marine Barracks Washington Annex said the heroes were doing what comes naturally — “reacting to chaos.”

“Reacting to chaos: This afternoon when a fire broke out at an apartment complex for the elderly in Southeast D.C., Barracks Marines immediately responded to assist local fire departments,” officials said in a statement. “Marines rushed into the building to rescue those who needed assistance and evacuated residents to the Marine Barracks Washington Annex where they were checked and treated for any injuries and sheltered until their loved ones arrived.”

Some of the rescues made by #DCsBravest with the help of neighbors, @DCPoliceDept and others during the early stages of the 5th Street Fire. A shoutout to the @USMC members who also raced to assist in the evacuation. Semper Fi! pic.twitter.com/cgGtJj3buY — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 20, 2018

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, Mr. Douglas told reporters.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.