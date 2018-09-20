While the majority of Massachusetts voters view U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren favorably, they don’t want her to make a bid for the presidency, according to a new poll.

Fifty-eight percent of voters think Ms. Warren shouldn’t run in 2020, while only 32 percent think she should, according to a Suffolk University Political Research Center/Boston Globe survey of likely Massachusetts voters released Thursday.

“This was a shocking finding to me, given that Democrats like her so much, and she has been making moves to run for president,” David Paleologos, director of the poll, told The Boston Globe. “I would have expected her to be leading this list of potential Massachusetts presidential candidates.”

Despite their views about her running for president, 57 percent of Massachusetts voters still hold a favorable opinion of the Democratic senator.

Meanwhile, 38 percent of the voters polled think former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick should run for president, compared to 48 percent who said he should sit it out.

Mr. Patrick has said a presidential run is on his “radar screen,” but despite the swirl of speculation, Ms. Warren has made it clear she’s focused on the Senate race and not on her 2020 plans.





