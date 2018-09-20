Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team grilled President Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen about “all aspects of Trump’s dealings with Russia,” according to a media report Thursday.

The list of questions posed to Cohen included ones about Mr. Trump’s Russian business dealings and possible collusion by members of the president’s 2016 campaign, ABC News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Cohen was also asked if Mr. Trump discussed a possible pardon for him, the report said. Last month, Cohen pleaded guilty to eight criminal charges, including campaign finance violations.

Cohen has been cooperating with Mueller’s office in recent weeks, according to media reports. ABC News said he has spoken with members of the special counsel’s office in New York and Washington and is also cooperating with New York prosecutors investigating the Trump Organization and his charity.

One of the president’s closest associates over the past decade, Cohen’s cooperation is viewed as a coup for Mr. Mueller. Reports of his cooperation come close after former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort last week agreed to cooperate with the Mueller’s team probe into Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.

Since Cohen pleaded guilty, the Trump team has sought to distance themselves from the president’s longtime fixer. In May Rudy Giluliani, Mr. Trump’s current personal attorney, called Cohen “an honest, honorable lawyer.” But in July, he reversed course and accused Cohen of making up stories about the president.

“If his back is up the against the wall, he’ll lie like crazy because he’s lied all his life,” Mr. Giuliani told CNN in July.

At a plea hearing last month, Cohen told a federal judge that he had arranged hush payments for two women “in coordination with, and at the direction a candidate for federal office,” an obvious reference to Mr. Trump. Cohen claimed that the purpose of the transactions to keep the allegations that the women had affairs with Mr. Trump nearly a decade ago out of the media.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and Playboy model Karen McDougal both said they received payments to keep quiet about the alleged romantic liaisons.

Mr. Trump has denied having an affair with either woman.





