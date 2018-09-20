NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - There’s good news and bad news for rail commuters who use New Jersey Transit.

The good news: fares will be cut 10 percent from November through January.

The bad news: the fare cuts are to make up for additional service disruptions as NJ Transit seeks to meet a federal safety deadline.

Many trains have been cancelled in the past few months to accommodate the installation of an emergency braking system called positive train control.

Additional service disruptions are needed so the work is finished by the Dec. 31 deadline. Those changes are scheduled to go into effect in mid-October.

Full service is expected to be restored by mid-January.





