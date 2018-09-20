EAGLE POINT, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say officers shot and killed a man during a confrontation at in a fast-food restaurant bathroom near Medford.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says an Eagle Point Police officer made contact with Matthew Thayer Graves near a Carl’s Jr. Restaurant Wednesday night.

Deputy Noah Strohmeyer said in a news release that the officer and man wound up in the restaurant’s restroom where a struggle ensued.

He says another officer arrived and at some point the officers fired at Graves.

He died at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Strohmeyer says one of the officers had minor injuries and that both officers were placed on standard paid leave while an investigation takes place.

It wasn’t clear what led to the initial contact between the officer and Graves.





