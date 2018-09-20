MIAMI (AP) - Authorities in Florida say a wanted suspect is dead after he used an assault rifle to fire upon officers near Miami International Airport.
News outlets report the suspect was fatally shot a few blocks away from the airport Thursday night.
Officials did not immediately release the identity of the man. It is unclear why the suspect was wanted.
Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta tells the Miami Herald that there had been a chase involved and that none of the officers were hurt. He says the suspect shot at police, prompting the officers to return fire.
Further details were not immediately available.
