By - Associated Press - Thursday, September 20, 2018

MIAMI (AP) - Authorities in Florida say a wanted suspect is dead after he used an assault rifle to fire upon officers near Miami International Airport.

News outlets report the suspect was fatally shot a few blocks away from the airport Thursday night.

Officials did not immediately release the identity of the man. It is unclear why the suspect was wanted.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta tells the Miami Herald that there had been a chase involved and that none of the officers were hurt. He says the suspect shot at police, prompting the officers to return fire.

Further details were not immediately available.


