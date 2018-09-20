RENO, Nev. (AP) - A 51-year-old Reno man suspected in a string of kidnapping and sexual assaults in northern Nevada has been arrested in California on nearly a dozen charges including attempted murder.

Police said Thursday Victor Cobos abducted three women who got in his car in downtown Reno over a two-day period beginning Sept. 5 and handcuffed two of them. They say he beat one of the handcuffed victims in the head with a large rock before a citizen drove up and scared him away.

The other two women fought with him before escaping.

Cobos was arrested in California Sept. 6. He was being held Thursday in the Washoe County Jail on suspicion of charges including attempted murder, sexual assault, robbery and false imprisonment.

It’s not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one.





