WHEATON, Ill. (AP) - A 42-year-old suburban Chicago man has been sentenced in absentia to 27 years in prison for sexually assaulting an underage girl.

A Wednesday statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office says jurors found Cesar Avalos of West Chicago guilty in absentia in July. A sentence was imposed Tuesday.

Avalos was arrested in 2016 and released after posting $25,000 on a $250,000 bond. He never reappeared in court.

DuPage County State’s Attorney, Robert Berlin says in the statement that what Avalos did was “sickening.” And he adds that Avalos will have a sentence “waiting for him” when he is found.

Prosecutors say Avalos assaulted the girl at a West Chicago residence starting in 2014. An investigation began after the victim went to a hospital on an unrelated medical issue.





