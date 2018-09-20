CONYERS, Ga. (AP) - Authorities in Georgia have arrested a former sheriff’s deputy accused of taking guns from the evidence room and pawning them for cash.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said agents on Thursday arrested 37-year-old Dan Lang, a former Rockdale County deputy. He faces multiple charges, including stealing guns and violating his oath of office.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office called the GBI on Tuesday to investigate allegations that Lang was getting destruction orders on guns in the sheriff’s office evidence room and then pawning the guns for cash.

Lang turned himself in to the Rockdale County jail. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

The investigation is ongoing.





