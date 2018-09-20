COEYMANS, N.Y. (AP) - Police have arrested a high-ranking official with New York state’s mental health agency on charges of child endangerment.

Authorities in the town of Coeymans (KWEE’-mihnz), just south of Albany, say 61-year-old John Allen was arrested and arraigned Wednesday.

Allen is a special assistant to Commissioner Ann Sullivan of the state’s Office of Mental Health.

An agency spokesman says Allen will be fired from his $132,000-a-year job. The spokesman says the agency is prepared to assist law enforcement “in any way possible.”

Allen is being held Thursday in the Albany County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Police haven’t released details of the charges against Allen.

Town court officials say the county public defender’s office is representing him. A message left with the office seeking comment wasn’t returned.





