COEYMANS, N.Y. (AP) - Police have arrested a high-ranking official with New York state’s mental health agency on charges of child endangerment.
Authorities in the town of Coeymans (KWEE’-mihnz), just south of Albany, say 61-year-old John Allen was arrested and arraigned Wednesday.
Allen is a special assistant to Commissioner Ann Sullivan of the state’s Office of Mental Health.
An agency spokesman says Allen will be fired from his $132,000-a-year job. The spokesman says the agency is prepared to assist law enforcement “in any way possible.”
Allen is being held Thursday in the Albany County Jail on $10,000 bail.
Police haven’t released details of the charges against Allen.
Town court officials say the county public defender’s office is representing him. A message left with the office seeking comment wasn’t returned.
